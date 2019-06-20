CLOSE
HomeNews

Dominican Officials Say David Ortiz Wasn’t Intended Target In Shooting

This case keeps getting stranger by the moment and Big Papi seemingly caught a hot one for nothing.

Leave a comment
World premiere of 'Ocean's 8' - Arrivals

Source: Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com / WENN

New developments are emerging in the bizarre shooting case involving David Ortiz, this after authorities announced the name of the man who supposedly ordered the hit. Now, officials in the Dominican Republic are saying that the former MLB slugger was not the intended target.

TMZ reports:

The gunman who shot David Ortiz in the Dominican Republic earlier this month DID NOT mean to target Big Papi … so say D.R. officials, who say it was Ortiz’s FRIEND they wanted to kill.

D.R. police and prosecutors just announced Sixto David Fernandez — who was allegedly sitting near Ortiz at Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo on June 9 — was supposed to be the target.

Unclear why Fernandez was the target. We’re trying to gather information on who Fernandez is and what he does for a living. All we know so far is that cops say he’s buddies with Ortiz.

In an update, the outlet adds that Victor Hugo Gómez ordered the hit on Fernandez because he believed the man snitched on him.

Photo: WENN

David Ortiz , dominican republic , newsletter , shooting

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
16 itemsMembers of the Heavenbound Gospel Singers and Just Us Gospel Singers say a prayer together before performing for crowds at the 2002 Juneteenth Gospel Fest held at the Sonny Lawson Park in Five Points. Several gospel choirs and speakers performed as part o
Never Forget: Black Twitter Celebrates Juneteeth, Reminds White Folks 154 Years Ago Was Not Long Ago
06.19.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close