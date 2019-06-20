BBBounced: LaVar Ball No Longer Welcome On ESPN

LaVar Ball is well-known for speaking his mind and saying outrageous things when he gets in front of a camera. Looks like his mouth finally got him in hot water. ESPN announced on Tuesday (June 18) that following his inappropriate remark he made to ESPN’s First Take host Molly Qerim on Monday’s (June 19) show he will no longer be featured on any of the network’s platforms.

Richard Deitsch of The Atlantic reported that ESPN came to that decision following Ball’s poor choice of words during the segment. Deitsch dropped the bombshell on Twitter revealing that a spokesperson for the sports network stated they will not be bringing the elder Ball on their platform going forward.

“There will be no LaVar Ball on any ESPN platform heading forward — at least as of now. Asked if Ball will be used as an on-air guest, an on-the-record source for digital, or a background source for ESPN, an ESPN spokesperson said, “We have no plans moving forward.”

This is the latest news surrounding the Ball family, LaVar who has been instrumental in shaping his sons’ athletic futures both good and bad. LaVar appeared on ESPN’s First Take to discuss his son, Lonzo Ball being apart of the blockbuster deal that sent him packing to the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis. During the segment when asked by Qerim if she could “switch gears with you because I have a question here,” with Ball following up by adding, “You can switch gears with me anytime.”

ESPN quickly responded following the incident, condemning Ball and calling the comments “completely inappropriate.” Ball has defended himself in a statement issued by a representative to TMZ claiming that he “at NO time intended or meant to be sexual in nature.”

This is the second time Ball was involved in drama with a female on-air personality. Back in 2017, he got into an argument with former co-host of The Herd Kristine Leahy. We can’t lie and say we are not surprised that it has finally come to this for LaVar. We understand if Jalen Rose wants to have a conversation with the 51-year-old.

