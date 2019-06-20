Marvel To Re-Release ‘Avengers: Endgame’ With New Scenes

Believe it or not there’s a Marvel super duper fan out there who’s watched Avengers: Endgame 128 times since its April 26 release with a goal of making a Guinness World Record by watching it 200 times in total. Well, Marvel is about to give him more reason to watch it 72 times and then some.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed that Avengers: Endgame will be re-releasing in theaters next weekend and this version will be including a deleted scene along with a post-credits scene that wasn’t included in the original.

“We are doing that,” Feige said of an Endgame re-release with new footage. “I don’t know if it’s been announced. And I don’t know how much… Yeah, we’re doing it next weekend.”

Yup, looks like Marvel’s going to be raking in some extra millions for a few more days.

No word official word on what scene will be included or what the post-credits scene will consist of but according to CBR Feige hinted at what to expect in the upcoming re-release.

Aside from word that the tribute would be dedicated to Stan Lee (R.I.P) that didn’t help much at all.

Thus far Avengers: Endgame has grossed an whopping $2.743 billion at the box office and with Avatar sitting at the top of the hill at $2.787 billion, it seems like Marvel is destined to dethrone the blue aliens as the highest grossing film ever. If nothing else we know that superfan who’s trying to break the World Record will do his darndest to help them get over the line even if that means going on a “dry spell” in his personal life for a few more weeks.

