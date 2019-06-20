88 Keys Shares Finished Version Of Lost Mac Miller Song [Listen]

Mac Miller’s legacy will continue to live on properly. One of his close collaborators has just blessed the masses with some new tunes.

Complex is reporting that the Pittsburgh MC’s recently leaked track was a very rough draft and more importantly unfinished. While his fans ate it up, the producer and close friend of the fallen MC has stepped up and done the right thing in the name of the culture.

88 Keys took to his Instagram account inform the masses with some background information on the demo. “The song you heard which was inappropriately titled with the name of my beat I played for Mac (“benji the dog”) is a rough version. I’m glad you all like the song but I ask you to check back in for the finished version I produced.Rock on & keep Mac in your 💕🤟🏾😇 With love, 88-Keys”.

EightyOcho explained the premise of the effort in further detail. ‘That’s Life’ is a song which sums up the sentiments of the music I’ve been working on over the past few years. We all have to forge through the good, the bad, and the ugly”.

He went on to reveal what that particular session was like. “Mac came up with the concept for the song stemming from a conversation we had in the studio about relationships as we shared with each other what made the ones we were in at the time special. I played the song for Sia and she personally identified with the sentiments of the song and felt strongly about contributing her own thoughts on the subject matter. At the end of it all, my dear friend Mac and my new found friend Sia helped me make a song to touch the world and help many deal with adversities we’re faced with, but ‘That’s Life.'”

“That’s Life” is available on streaming platforms now. You can hear a snippet below.

Photo: WENN.com