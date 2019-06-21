Fetty Wap Accused of Assaulting Woman In Hollywood Hills [VIDEO]

New Jersey rapper Fetty Wap has been accused of assaulting a woman at a Hollywood Hills party. The incident went down at an Airbnb, after a video shoot, and authorities are trying to determine if he will be charged with felony battery.

There is even some video.

Reports TMZ:

The accuser went to LAPD and filed a report after her alleged Wednesday night run-in with the rapper at a home in the Hollywood Hills … according to law enforcement sources.

Their interaction began on a professional level, though. Sources close to the situation tell us they were on a music video shoot earlier Wednesday, and afterward, Fetty invited the accuser and several other women to a party at an Airbnb. We’re told at some point during the evening … the accuser went into a room with Fetty, and that’s when things allegedly turned violent.

TMZ obtained a video shot in that room. When it begins you can hear a woman accusing Fetty of having just put his hands on her, and she dares him to do it again. Fetty then appears to smack the phone out of her hand.

In videos making the social media rounds, the woman speaking on the video claims Fetty put hands on her sister. She also quizzically dares Fetty to “do it again.”

No word from Fetty, yet.

—

Photo: WENN.com