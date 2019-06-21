CLOSE
Former NBA Star Marcus Camby Settles Divorce For $4.1 Million

The ex-wife tried to get a prenuptial agreement thrown out saying she was "under duress" when she signed it along with other explosive claims.

Former NBA star Marcus Camby had his business put out there in the loudest of ways when his wife of 14 years filed for divorce earlier this year, citing that she was exposed to an STD along with other explosive claims. Camby, 45, will pay his ex-wife a lump sum of $4.1 million along with child support for the couple’s two children.

Per their deal, Marcus will pay a lump sum of $3,600,000 followed by an additional check of $500,000 as an equalization payment. They agree these payments will cover all obligations per their prenuptial agreement.

Eva will leave the marriage with a 2018 Tesla X (white), Porsche Panamera, all bank accounts in her name, the home in Manvel, Texas, all of her jewelry and other personal effects, 50% of all furnishings, art, appliances, dishes, china, silverware, decoration and art at their marital home.

Marcus gets to keep the 2018 Tesla (black), all other vehicles in his name and bank accounts under his name. He also keeps their marital home (wife has to leave this month) and all of his jewelry.

He will also cover $35,000 for Eva’s divorce attorneys and outstanding credit card debt. Marcus agreed to also pay $8,5000 a month for their kid Milan and another $6,500 for Maya for a total of $15,000 a month.

Eva Camby claimed that Camby committed several acts of adultery, and fathered a child while doing so along with the STD claim. She attempted to have a prenuptial agreement thrown out based on Camby’s alleged acts, however, the settlement seemed to be final.

