Meek Mill Talks Life & Fighting For Freedom In Trailer For ‘Free Meek’ Docuseries

It seems like just yesterday Meek Mill‘s Hip-Hop career was in jeopardy thanks to some self-inflicted wounds and having to hold some L’s that Drake threw his way. But these days Meek is a new man with a new bag whose got the whole culture behind him as he fights for criminal justice reform.

Now Amazon Prime is releasing a six-part docu-series about the life and times of Robert Rihmeek Williams and today we get the full trailer for Free Meek. Executive produced by Jay-Z, Free Meek details the life and times of the Philadelphia rapper along with the trials and tribulations he’s had to face on his road to superstardom. And if you’re familiar with his story these past few years alone you’d know it’s been a struggle for him.

Check out the trailer for Free Meek below and let us know if you’ll be checking for it when it drops on August 9.