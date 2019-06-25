LL Cool J Says His “Black Lips” Blocked Him From Getting Chapstick Deal

LL Cool J has been a virtual sex symbol for the majority of his career, but being one of Hip-Hop’s most attractive people didn’t translate to endorsement deals early on according to him. The Queens rap veteran and actor says that a deal with Chapstick, which would have made all the sense in the world, never materialized because of his “black lips.”

The Blast exclusively reports:

LL Cool J was in Midtown NYC on Monday when he was asked if his famous smackers have ever been approached for a chapstick deal.

His answer was classic, telling the photographer, “No, they hated my black lips back then.”

It’s unclear if the rap-actor was referring to a specific situation or simply theorizing, but his luscious lips are definitely worthy of an endorsement nowadays.

The outlet’s team also pressed the 51-year-old James Todd Smith if he’s getting back to the music and he confirmed that he has a new album in the works.

Photo: Getty