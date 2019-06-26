New Extended ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ E3 Demo Shows Off New Gameplay

Earlier this month at E3 2019, EA gave us a 15-minute look at Respawn’s Star Wars single player game Jedi: Fallen Order. While we got a decent helping of what to expect from the upcoming title, the studio behind highly-anticipated game blessed fans with an extended look at Cal Kestis adventure.

Now, this really looks like the single player Star Wars game we have been looking for.

Many fans were left a bit underwhelmed with the gameplay demo shown at E3. Yeah, we got some lightsaber action, force use, Uncharted-like gameplay that included climbing and jumping on things which left us thinking the game was very linear and not as Metroidesque as promised.

This new extended look at Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order quickly changes that by including more gameplay action. In the trailer, we see Kestis along with his adorable droid companion successfully hijack an AT-AT, take out other vehicles with it before it crashing it. We also get a glimpse of the young padawan’s ship and the travel system, which was hinted at in E3.

Per Stig Asmussen, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order’s Game Director:

We spent months going back and forth discussing the best strategy to release this content, and ultimately decided for the first-look, it was critical to present a focused 15 minutes of raw, in-game footage highlighting lightsaber gameplay that speaks to the Jedi fantasy in an empowering way. But it should not be mistaken that our combat is overpowered or easy. I promise there is considerable challenge and depth to be found within our combat system. The same can be said about our approach to level design, which is crafted in a non-linear way with heavy influences from games like Metroid, Castlevania, and the Souls series. The game will feature several planets that the player can elect to travel to via starship. On these worlds, unique abilities and upgrades can be found that open up new paths across other planets, making retraversal an essential part of the gameplay experience. This is a lot to describe in 15 minutes of gameplay. Getting hands on the full 25-minute experience is best to completely understand it.

Based on the new footage, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order looks very legit. The game arrives on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Origin Access November 15. You can take a trip to a galaxy far, far way in the clip below.

Photo: EA / Respawn