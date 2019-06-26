Aggy Cop From YG’s Recent Arrest Will Be Reprimanded [Video]

You would think after the Black Lives Matter movement Los Angeles badges would be more sensitive to their approach when dealing with people of color. One cop obviously needs a refresher course.

Last week YG was arrested for reckless driving his Lamborghini while out at the 2019 BET Awards festivities. The traffic stop was tense to begin with as the rapper apparently became belligerent when talking to the police. Once YG was in cuffs the scene became even more strained.

A Sergeant on the scene was seen aggressively approaching onlookers standing across the street telling them to “shut up”. Naturally the tough talk was met with confusion as the individuals seemed to be just sitting tight to ensure the police were on their best behavior.

TMZ is reporting that the lawman in question did not handle the situation according to L.A. County policy and will be given a talking to. Allegedly his aggressive tone was not bad enough to receive a formal disciplining or internal investigation though. On the other hand YG was originally booked for driving while the influence but his blood alcohol level came under the legal levels from his sobriety test.

You can see the video in question below.

