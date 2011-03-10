Ice Cube Rips Concert In Atlanta [Video]

Ice Cube Performs In Atlanta

Ice Cube invaded Atlanta this past weekend at a sold out show at Center Stage.

With Killer Mike opening for him and W.C. on the assist and cameo performances from “The Ni$$a You Love To Hate” Sons’ OMG and Doughboy, Cube may have gone Hollywood but undoubtebly his heart still bleeds Hip-Hop. Yeah Yeah!!!

Peep some of the footage below and after the jump as he performed such classics as “Straight Outta Compton and “Steady Mobbin.”

Still A Boy In Da Hood, Cube Rips The Classic NWA “Straight Outta Compton”

[ooyala code=”s1MXlkMzpHE6ZeviF0rGzA4B40Dqk5nX”]

More Footage After The Jump:

