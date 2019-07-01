Stormzy Walks Back Claims Of Being 1st Black Act To Headline Glastonbury

Stormzy was over the moon over the weekend after proudly declaring himself the first Black British act to headline the annual Glastonbury Festival, but had to walk those claims back. Skunk Anansie, a punk band fronted by a Black woman vocalist, actually achieved the feat 20 years prior thus sparking an apology from the “Vossi Bop” star.

Stormzy took to Twitter last weekend ahead of his headlining set and immediately was reminded by Skin, Skunk Anansie’s lead singer, of the true nature of the historic distinction.

I an first black British artist to headline Glastonbury. At 25 years old I am the second youngest solo act to ever headline Glastonbury, the youngest being a 24 year old David Bowie in 1971. I’m overwhelmed with emotions, this is the most surreal feeling I’ve ever experienced. — CROWN OUT NOW 👑 (@stormzy) June 28, 2019

“Sorry Stormzy but we beat you to it in 1999! 20 years ago! And while we’re on topic, I was the first black Woman too! @beyonce Wishing you an awesome nite tho, Kill it! You’re amazing and we’re all very proud,” Skin wrote in a caption via an Instagram post.

Stormzy politely apologized to Skin and the band with a tweet of his own, and all is well across South London it appears. And for what it’s worth, Stormzy does own the distinction of being the first Black solo act to headline.

Skin from the band Skunk Anansie was actually the first black artist to headline glasto she done it with her band in 1999 no disrespect intended and MASSIVE salute to you – my apologies ! ❤️ @skinskinny — CROWN OUT NOW 👑 (@stormzy) July 1, 2019

Stormzy is obviously a proper gentleman. Salute.

—

Photo: Getty