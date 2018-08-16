Stormzy Helped 2 Black Teens Enter Cambridge University Via New Scholarship

Stormzy is no stranger to opening his wallet to the less fortunate, and now he’s done so once again via a new scholarship program he’s started. The London-born Grime rapper helped two Black teens with their entry into the hallowed halls of Cambridge University.

The Mirror reports:

Stormzy , 25, was speaking at his former school the Harris City Academy in Croydon, south London, where A-level students are opening their results.

The rapper told BBC Breakfast: “If you’re academically brilliant don’t think because you come from a certain community that studying at one of the highest education institutions in the world isn’t possible.”

The scholarship aims to encourage the admission of more black students to top universities, after none got into Cambridge University between 2012 and 2016.

Two successful Cambridge applicants this year and two next year will have their fees paid for by the scholarship.

Stormzy revealed in the chat that he too wanted to study at Oxford or Cambridge, but obviously, his music career took off.

Salute to Stormzy for yet another big-hearted gesture.

Photo: WENN