CLOSE
Home > News

Stormzy Helped 2 Black Teens Enter Cambridge University Via New Scholarship

The rapper, who had dreams of studying in top universities himself, established a brand new scholarship.

Leave a comment
VIPs attend the Evian Live Young Suite at the Wimbledon 2018 Championships

Source: WENN / WENN

Stormzy is no stranger to opening his wallet to the less fortunate, and now he’s done so once again via a new scholarship program he’s started. The London-born Grime rapper helped two Black teens with their entry into the hallowed halls of Cambridge University.

The Mirror reports:

Stormzy , 25, was speaking at his former school the Harris City Academy in Croydon, south London, where A-level students are opening their results.

The rapper told BBC Breakfast: “If you’re academically brilliant don’t think because you come from a certain community that studying at one of the highest education institutions in the world isn’t possible.”

The scholarship aims to encourage the admission of more black students to top universities, after none got into Cambridge University between 2012 and 2016.

Two successful Cambridge applicants this year and two next year will have their fees paid for by the scholarship.

Stormzy revealed in the chat that he too wanted to study at Oxford or Cambridge, but obviously, his music career took off.

Salute to Stormzy for yet another big-hearted gesture.

Photo: WENN

College , education , scholarship , Stormzy

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Quavo “L A M B T A L K,” Reason “The Soul” & More | Daily Visuals 8.15.18
08.15.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close