Kyrie Irving Announces His Brooklyn Nets Tenure With JAY-Z’s “PSA”

Kyrie Irving sent shockwaves throughout the NBA when he announced alongside Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan he would playing for the Nets. He declared his arrival to the best borough (debate your Uncle) most BK way possible, with a video on Instagram with JAY-Z’s signature track “Public Service Announcement” as the soundtrack.

Fresh out the free agent fryin’ pan into the Brooklyn fire, Irving is set to be the Nets number one assist and buckets supplier outside of Durant, of course. In the video, the flat-earther takes a stroll across the Brooklyn Bridge and speaks on coming back to the Tri-State area. The Nets new starting point guard grew up in West Orange, New Jersey and playing high school basketball at St.Patrick Highschool so this is definitely a homecoming for him.

“Home is where my heart is. And it’s always been there.”

Irving wasn’t alone using the music of Brooklyn’s favorite Hip-Hop artists. Kevin Durant used the late Notorious B.I.G record “N*ggas Bleed” to announce his decision and his brother, Tony Durant sharing a video using Hov’s “Feelin’ It” off his classic first album Reasonable Doubt.

While JAY-Z is no longer a minority owner in the team, his influence is still present. Irving fired his original agent joining Hov’s Roc Nation Sports — which already had Kevin Durant on its roster— as well.

Who would have thought the Nets would have been the team to make all of the right moves this summer? Knicks fans you have every reason to be side-eyeing James Dolan and the Knickerbocker front office.

Photo: Maddie Meyer / Getty