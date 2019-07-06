YG’s SUV Involved In Police Shootout, Rapper Says He Was Not On Scene

An SUV registered in the name of YG was involved in a high-speed chase and police shootout earlier this week, but the rapper is stating he was nowhere near the scene. The “Go Loko” star has gone on record saying he was in a recording studio at the time of the shooting, and reports state the vehicle was a company car.

The Compton rapper tells TMZ … “I was nowhere near the scene of this incident and had been in a recording studio all day in Hollywood. I was there until after midnight on the Fourth of July and didn’t learn of these events until after they happened.”

Our sources say YG is the registered owner of the black Cadillac Escalade that was involved in Wednesday night’s pursuit, which began with a deputy-involved shooting in Compton. The SUV had aftermarket bulletproof glass and armor. We’re told the Escalade is a company car, and YG did not know the car was being used at the time.

Police say they were initially called to apprehend a reckless DUI suspect, but detectives then responded to a deputy-involved shooting after an innocent bystander was caught in the crossfire and shot dead at the scene.

Following the deadly shootout, a high-speed chase ensued and the pursuit finally came to an end in Inglewood.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says more shots were fired during the chase, with suspects shooting at deputies and a Sheriff’s helicopter, which was not struck by bullets.

One suspect has been arrested while another is at large.

