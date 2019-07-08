Hating Ass Arizona Governor Spotted In Nikes After Threatening Brand

When someone is spouting off allegedly righteous indignation, you don’t have to wait very long for the hypocrisy to show itself. Case in point, after calling out Nike for having the nerve to heed Colin Kaepernick’s concerns of symbols on shoes, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey was spotted in a pair of the brand’s kicks.

Ducey took offense at Nike deciding to dead the release a pair of Air Max 1’s that featured the “Betsy Ross flag” with 13 stars. According to reports, Kaepernick shared concerns about honoring a flag that harkened back to the days of slavery, while others pointed out that Far Right groups have adopted it as a symbol.

It was enough for Ducey to threaten to cancel the financial incentives of Nike bring business to his own state. That was reportedly 500 potential jobs in the city of Goodyear. However, he wasn’t outraged enough to not rock another brand at a Fourth of July Barbecue.

Maybe he didn’t score an invite to Trump’s celebration in DC? Interestingly, Goodyear’s Mayor still plans to welcome Nike.

As for concerns about the effects of the usual MAGA Nike boycotts, the brand’s stock prices actually got a bump up. Also, their nod to the U.S. Women’s soccer team winning another World Cup was also very woke.