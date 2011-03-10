Kanye West Gets Shut Down At Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West Denied Entry To Shows At Paris Fashion Week

What does not kill Kanye West, will only make him stronger.

Well Yeezy received a bunch of strength after being denied entry to multiple runway shows at Paris Fashion Week.

The rapping fashionista did attend the Valentino, Givenchy and Vivienne Westwood shows this week, but he was not invited to the Alexander McQueen, Balmain or the Louis Vuitton events.

At the Balmain show at Le Grand Hotel, West was turned away and reportedly snuck off to another part of the hotel to avoid embarrassment.

He did however gain entry to the McQueen show through a side entrance by venue management after he was initially shunned.

A rep for Balmain show organizer KCD explained to Page Six,

“Mr. West requested to attend and we let him know we would not be able to accommodate him. He chose to come to the door anyway and we kindly let him know we could not accommodate him.”

The Louis Vuitton Don couldn’t even get into the Louis show? Was this a personal attack against Kanye?

The rep also stated that celebrities often show up uninvited and expect VIP treatment,