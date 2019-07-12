Fox News Host Texted Former Co-Host “Pull Your Boobs Out,” Still Has Job

Fox News has a PR nightmare on their hands yet again after reports that a host on its Fox Nation streaming service sent sexually explicit texts to his former co-host. The network split the pair apart after co-host Britt McHenry filed a sexual harassment complaint, but as of now, Tyrus still has a gig.

HuffPost reports:

The messages, which have not previously been reported, include texts in which Tyrus said to McHenry: “Just pull your boobs out now why don’t you. Just grin and bare it” and “keep being negative and I’ll send you another dick pic.”

In June, The Daily Beast reported that Tyrus was pulled off the show he co-hosted with McHenry, after McHenry complained to the network about him.

In a second story, The Daily Beast reported that McHenry’s complaint included a claim of sexual harassment against Tyrus.

Between November 2018 and January 2019, Tyrus sent texts like this one to McHenry: “I love the fact your always working if we ever had sex I feel like after an orgazzum you say speaking of feeling good did see the story on the puppy rescue we should do a segment on it hand me my phone.”

In response to this text message, McHenry replied “Hahahaha.” (Women who deal with harassment in any form often employ humor as a way to change the subject.)

Yuck.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Tyrus posted a caption of a news story that noted Fox News has investigated the matter and considered the case closed.

Gross.

—

Photo: WENN