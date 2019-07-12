TurboGrafx-16 Mini Launching In March, Will Come With Close To 50 Games

When Konami first announced it was jumping in the retro console market with the TubroGrafx-16 Mini for US customers and PC Engine in Japan, not many details were shared. Today (July 12) the company revealed when gamers can get their hands on one plus unveiled its extensive lineup of games.
The TurboGrafx-16 Mini will launch March 19, 2020, exclusively through Amazon with pre-orders starting July 15 which marks the first day of the online retailers uber-popular “Prime Day” promotion. The miniature retro console will cost $99.99 and will feature fan-favorites like Ninja Raiden, Space Harrier, Bonk’s Adventure, Air Zonk, Gradius, R-Type, Dracula X plus plenty of Japanese titles pushing the total to nearly 50 games.
Additional accessories that will launch alongside the console will include a Turbo Controller for TurboGrafx-16 mini / PC Engine Core Grafx mini, Multi-Tap and AC Adapter. Looks like the TurboGrafx-16 Mini will be making a very strong for retro console dominance when it drops. You can check out the entire lineup as well as the announcement trailer below.
- AIR ZONK
- ALIEN CRUSH
- BLAZING LAZERS
- BOMBERMAN ‘93
- BONK’S REVENGE
- CADASH
- CHEW-MAN-FU
- DUNGEON EXPLORER
- J.J. & JEFF
- LORDS OF THUNDER
- MILITARY MADNESS
- MOTO ROADER
- NEUTOPIA
- NEUTOPIA II
- NEW ADVENTURE ISLAND
- NINJASPIRIT
- PARASOL STARS
- POWER GOLF
- PSYCHOSIS
- R-TYPE
- SOLDIER BLADE
- SPACE HARRIER
- VICTORY RUN
- YS BOOK I & II
Additionally, 26 PC Engine titles in their original Japanese language will be playable on the Turbografx-16mini in their original format:
- AKUMAJŌ DRACULA X CHI NO RONDO (Castlevania: Rondo of Blood)
- ALDYNES
- APPARE! GATEBALL
- BOMBERMAN ‘94
- BOMBERMAN PANIC BOMBER
- CHO ANIKI
- DAIMAKAIMURA (Ghouls ‘N’ Ghosts)
- DUNGEON EXPLORER
- FANTASY ZONE
- GINGA FUKEI DENSETSU SAPPHIRE
- GRADIUS (Nemesis)
- GRADIUS II – GOFER NO YABŌ (Nemesis II)
- JASEIKEN NECROMANCER
- NECTARIS (Military Madness)
- NEUTOPIA
- NEUTOPIA II
- NINJA RYUKENDEN (Ninja Gaiden)
- PC-GENJIN (Bonk)
- SALAMANDER
- SNATCHER
- STAR PARODIER (Fantasy Star Soldier)
- SUPER DARIUS
- SUPER MOMOTARŌ DENTETSU II
- SUPER STAR SOLDIER
- THE KUNG FU (China Warrior)
- YS BOOK I & II
—
Photo: Konami / TurboGrafx-16