Cardi B & Offset Power Through NYC Blackout To Celebrate Kulture’s 1st Birthday

Saturday (July 13) parts of Manhattan was hit by a blackout that left some New Yorkers feeling like it was 2003 all over again. Over the weekend, Cardi B, Offset, friends, and family didn’t let the power shutting off while celebrating their daughter, Kulture’s 1st birthday party ruin the moment.
Cardi and her husband made sure the party remained lit despite it being impacted by the power outage that saw a large area of NYC go dark. Cardi took to her favorite social media medium, Instagram to thank friends and family for helping to turn what could have been a significant negative into a positive.
The fact that I wanted my daughter party in 42nd street instead of Jersey and to my fucking luck New York had a power outage right on that Deum area!!BITCH THE DEVIL! 😒😒😒😒😒but WOW how a negative situation turn into a LITUATION !!!Omg I had soooooo much fuckin fun and my daughter as well .Thank ya sooo much everybody that came ,I know my daughter won’t remember this day but when she older and have her kids this will be a good story to tell lols.I will be daydream this day for ma long ❤️❤️❤️❤️.Ok I’m exhausted nobody hit me till like 2pm😩.
This will definitely make for a great story to tell Kulture when she gets older. Happy belated birthday Kulture.
Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz