Offset Won’t Be Charged For Hulk Smashing Fan’s Phone

Looks like Offset is off the hook (sorry, too easy). The Migos rapper won’t be charged for that time he Hulk smashed a fan’s phone in a Target.
Turns out the fan in question only press charges to make sure Offset paid up for a new phone—mission accomplished.
Reports TMZ:
According to police in Sandy Springs, Georgia, the case has been closed by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … prosecutors decided not to pursue charges against Offset after the rapper and the fan, Junior Gibbons, hammered out a mutual agreement on their own. Gibbons previously told us he simply wanted Offset to pay for a new phone.
Sounds fair.
Peep how it all went down below.
