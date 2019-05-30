CLOSE
Offset Won’t Be Charged For Hulk Smashing Fan’s Phone

All parties involved seem satisfied.

"BET Her: Fights Breast Cancer"

Source: Moses Robinson / Getty

Looks like Offset is off the hook (sorry, too easy). The Migos rapper won’t be charged for that time he Hulk smashed a fan’s phone in a Target.

Turns out the fan in question only press charges to make sure Offset paid up for a new phone—mission accomplished.

Reports TMZ:

According to police in Sandy Springs, Georgia, the case has been closed by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … prosecutors decided not to pursue charges against Offset after the rapper and the fan, Junior Gibbons, hammered out a mutual agreement on their own. Gibbons previously told us he simply wanted Offset to pay for a new phone.

Sounds fair.

Peep how it all went down below.

