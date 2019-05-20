Offset Likens Alabama Abortion Law To “Slavory”

Across the nation, laws are being introduced that could potentially upend the landmark U.S. Supreme Court, “Roe v. Wade” and impact a woman’s right to have an abortion. Of the many detractors of the impending laws, Offset sounded off via Twitter and likened Alabama’s proposal to slavery.

“New laws is slavory,” Offset tweeted on Saturday (May 18). “To force a rape victim to keep a child is SLAVORY IM NOT PROUD TO SAY IM FROM AMERICA!!!”

He is joined by other stars such as Rihanna, Janelle Monae, and more. Salute to Offset for taking a stand.

New laws is slavory

To force a rape victim to keep a child is SLAVORY IM NOT PROUD TO SAY IM FROM AMERICA!!! — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) May 18, 2019

THIS IS REAL & is HAPPENING IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA https://t.co/x7juRSCzkD — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) May 15, 2019

take a look. these are the idiots making decisions for WOMEN in America.

Governor Kay Ivey…SHAME ON YOU!!!! pic.twitter.com/WuAjSVv6TH — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 16, 2019

—

Photo: