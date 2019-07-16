Freddie Gibb’s been on his grizzly for a hot minute and though he’s often overlooked in favor of commercial rappers and flavor of the month artists, his recently released project Bandana has been garnering him praise as his best piece of work to date.

Riding high on the release of his latest album, the Hip-Hop veteran sat down for a quick interview with your favorite Hip-Hop morning show and had no qualms about getting into a bevy of subjects and turned as entertaining an interview as you’ll hear today.

From explaining how he got locked up in Austria because of a dream a white woman had about him to opening up about his desire to sign with 50 Cent, Gangsta Gibbs is answers all questions thrown at him with no hairs on his tongue.

Here are the 6 things we learned from Freddie Gibbs on The Breakfast Club.

1. Spike Lee

Freddie Gibb’s says when he said “f*ck Spike” Lee for his depiction of Malcolm X on “Flat Tummy Tea” he says was joking. “I like Spike Lee.” He does say some Muslims he knows do have issues with Spike Lee’s classic biopic film.

