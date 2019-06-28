Madlib & Freddie Gibbs Drop Long-Awaited BANDANA LP, Hip-Hop Twitter Reacts #BANDANA

Madlib and Freddie Gibbs astounded listeners with their unlikely audio pairing back in 2014 for their Piñata project. The duo is back after five years for its latest project, BANDANA, and the reaction on Twitter says quite a bit about the potency of the record.

Featuring Black Thought, Pusha T, Killer Mike, Anderson.Paak, and Yasiin Bey, Gangsta Gibbs carries the rhyming load without pressure. Over Madlib’s typically dusty and dope sound, Gibbs and the features torch everything they touch and despite the stylistic differences, each artist appears to be right at home.

We’ve collected some of the reactions from Twitter below from the #BANDANA hashtag. Before you get there, stream the album first.

—

Photo: Getty