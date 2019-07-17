Lil Nas X ft. Young Thug, Billy Ray Cyrus & Mason Ramsey “Old Town Road Remix,” Bruse Wane ft. Papoose “Killa Soundboy” & More | Daily Visuals 7.16.19

September 20 2019 might go down as the day that a bunch of sci-fi nerds got massacred when more than half a million people are poised to storm Area 51 in search of alien life (this is true), but before then Lil Nas X and company give us an animated idea of how such a mission could go if no one dies.

For his remix visual to “Old Town Road,” LNX, Young Thug, Billy Ray Cyrus and Mason Ramsey make it to through the gates of the legendary “Dream Land” where alien life, robotic horses and even the Infinity Gauntlet reside.

Back in reality Bruse Wane links up with Papoose for some Caribbean vibes in their clip to “Killa Soundboy.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ric Wilson, Layton Green featuring Yung Miami, Lil Baby and PNB Rock, and more.

LIL NAS X, YOUNG THUG, BILLY RAY CYRUS, & MASON RAMSEY – “OLD TOWN ROAD REMIX”

BRUSE WANE FT. PAPOOSE – “KILLA SOUNDBOY”

LAYTON GREEN FT. YUNG MIAMI, LIL BABY & PNB ROCK – “LEAVE EM ALONE”

STUNNA 4 VEGAS FT. MONEYBAGG YO – “TOMORROW”

RIC WILSON – “YELLOWBRICK”

RE-SURCH – “FAMOUS GIRLS I’D LIKE TO F*CK”

LILBOOTYCALL FT. GOLDLINK – “PRESCRIPTIONS”