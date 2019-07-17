Chance The Rapper Announces Debut Album

Chance The Rapper has announced his long-awaited debut album. Yeah, all that other music the Chicago rapper has dropped have technically been mixtapes in lieu of a proper LP—go figure.

Chance revealed his new album will be called The Big Day and that it will be in stores July 26. He did so on the Internets and on The Tonight Show featuring Jimmy Fallon, of course.

You can pre-order the album, which will also grant early access to tickets to his forthcoming world tour, at his website www.chanceraps.com.

Chance’s last proper release was 2016’s Coloring Book.