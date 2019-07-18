CLOSE
Mother Of Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Warns Of Fake GoFundMe Page

Tanisha Foster, who goes by the name Chyna Hussle online, posted the warning to her Instagram page.

61st Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Tanisha Foster, the mother of Nipsey Hussle‘s daughter, has been embroiled in a battle with the late rapper’s family regarding the custody of her daughter. A person looking to exploit the trouble between the families has launched a fake GoFundMe page, with Foster warning her followers via Instagram.

Foster, who goes by the name Chyna Hussle on Instagram, has been using her page to illustrate her connection to Nipsey and also showcase aspects of her life, including her children. On Wednesday, Foster posted the warning regarding the fake crowdfunding page.

“So now ppl are playing and making fake accounts plz be aware that it is not me,” read the caption in the IG post where Foster blasted the fake page.

The page is asking supporters to raise $500,000 in order to assist Foster and the daughter. According to reports, the daughter is with Nipsey’s family as the courts continue to decide on who should retain sole guardianship.

Photo: Getty

