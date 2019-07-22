‘NBA 2K20’ Soundtrack Revelead, 2K Teams With Steve Stoute For Global Talent Search

NBA 2K19 is still being played currently, but it’s clear the 2K is already on to the next one. We already learned Anthony Davis and Dwyane Wade will be the cover stars of 2K20 plus in-game ratings of individual superstars. Now we know what music we will be jamming to while browsing the game’s menus.

The announcement of what is being toted as the game’s most “expansive soundtrack” featuring 50 tracks, came on Saturday (July 22) at Complex Con in Chicago. 2K hosted a panel with Don C, Steve Stoute, NBA Baller, and avid gamer Karl-Anthony Towns plus Paul Rivera. It was revealed that the playlist (now live) will feature big names such as Drake, Meek Mill, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, and the late Nipsey Hussle, just to name a few.

But that’s not where the news stopped, 2K also announced it was teaming up with Stoute and his independent alternative for artists, UnitedMasters for a global talent search. Starting August 1 until September 15, aspiring artists can submit their songs via the new UnitedMasters app. A panel of celebrity judges led by Stoute will pick the 10 best songs, and they will be added to the 2K20 soundtrack as part of an update at a later date.

Speaking on the partnership with 2K, Stoute, the Translation, and UnitedMaster Founder and Ceo added:

“NBA 2K has become a centerpiece of culture and sports for the gaming community, with the soundtrack playing a significant role in its success. Artists can now get discovered and launch their careers by having a song featured. UnitedMasters will open that opportunity to independent artists and help curate the next generation of talent. This year’s soundtrack will be updated constantly with new exciting music from the next generation rising stars to give you something you never heard before.”

Sounds like a fantastic opportunity for up-and-coming artists to get their music to the masses. NBA 2K is the top-rated and top-selling NBA video game simulation over the past 18 years, so that will be millions of ears listening to their songs.

There is one person who is not happy about the soundtrack announcement, and that is Lil Durk. The rapper took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with being “snubbed” by 2K.

Well fortunately for him, this will be the first 2K soundtrack that will be updated along with the game as time goes along after its release. So maybe he will be added later as well.

Photo: 2K / Visual Concepts