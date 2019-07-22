Streets Is Done: Thieves Tried To Break Into Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club

The wolves don’t have morals. Would-be thieves apparently attempted to break into Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club in Manhattan over the weekend.

The front door to Hova’s establishment was vandalized. From pictures it looks like someone attempted to pry the locked doors open, leaving damage consisting of scratches and punctures near the lock.

According to TMZ, the incident went down this weekend and NYPD took a criminal mischief report from the club staff who called the authorities.

NYPD assigned a detective to investigate but the staff is sure it was an intended break-in. There is reportedly surveillance footage of two men hanging out suspiciously in front of the club. However, the alarm did not go off when the approached the door. Furthermore, the men were reportedly seen hanging out near 40/40 all week.

Bruh, it’s too hot to be casing Jigga’s spot for the jux—and now his staff is on alert. Where is the respect for that man’s accomplishments?

Streets is done.