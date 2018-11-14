Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club Sued By Patron Who Claims He Caught Fade Inside

A patron at Jay-Z‘s 40/40 sports bar claims that he was roughed up there last March and is now taking legal action. The man states that he caught some blows during an all-out brawl at the venue, citing that security in the building was lacking.

Jose Irizarry just filed suit against Hov’s New York-based sports bar and lounge, alleging the venue’s lack of adequate security combined with insufficient crowd control led to him getting seriously f***ed up during a melee that broke out this past March. For the record … Jay isn’t named in the lawsuit.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Irizarry claims he was minding his business at 40/40 when all of a sudden a huge fight broke out between some attendants and security … and he became collateral damage.

Irizarry says he was struck in the head and body during the brawl, and endured pain and suffering, lost wages and medical expenses that he wants the club to cover.

The outlet adds that on the same night, boxer Jermall Charlo was involved in a fight and had some expensive items stolen.

It isn’t known what the response is from Jay-Z’s legal team regarding this developing matter.

