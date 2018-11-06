Hype Williams Says Jay-Z Was Considered For A Role In ‘Belly’ [Video]

One of Hip-Hop’s most iconic films Belly turned 20 this week. Hype Williams recently shared some fun facts that will make you want to revisit the gritty flick ASAP.

Over the weekend at ComplexCon, the famed director sat in a panel discussing the movie with co-stars T-Boz and Nas. As per Vibe when asked about the role of Tommy Bundy he revealed that if DMX was not secured Jay-Z was the next option.

“Back in time remember Hov didn’t pop yet. He wasn’t JAY-Z, he was Jay-Z, and if you know him, Hov is a real hustler,” Williams explained. “He comes from a real place. We were working with Def Jam and it was logical for it to be him.” Naturally, the factoid came to everyone in the crowd as a surprise including Nas. Some other interesting reveals included that all the actors were smoking real weed. Also, all the houses and cars belonged to the artists in real life.

The walk down memory lane continued as the trio discussed working on the set, their chemistry and the impact it would have on the culture two decades later. Luckily the crime drama will see new life in 2019 as Belly will be re-released to select IMAX theaters. Additionally, a new version of the soundtrack will be also curated with featuring all new artists.

You can watch the original trailer for cultural purposes below.

Photo: Getty