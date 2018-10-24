Cashed Out: Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s OTR II Tour Earned Over $250 Million

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s latest tour was a monster success. It is estimated the power couple brought in a quarter billion dollars.

As per Complex, The Carters are reported to bring in about $253 million during their On The Run 2 tour. The 48 show outing kicked off on June 6 in Wales and came to a close in Seattle on October 4. Trade periodical Billboard Magazine reports 2,177,000 tickets were sold during both legs of the tour with an average of $5.28 million made per show. Their two-night residence in Atlanta proved to be the most profitable outing with over 14 million dollars made.

These numbers not only reconfirm Hov and Bey’s star power but also marks a 132% increase from the original On The Run tour. The 2014 outing closed out at the $109 million mark. In the September issue of Vogue the “Halo” singer detailed how important OTR 2 was for her. “One of the most memorable moments for me on the On The Run II tour was the Berlin show at Olympiastadion, the site of the 1936 Olympics. This is a site that was used to promote the rhetoric of hate, racism, and divisiveness, and it is the place where Jesse Owens won four gold medals, destroying the myth of white supremacy. Less than 90 years later, two black people performed to a packed, sold-out stadium” she explained.

2018 has been another banner year for the rapper and songstress. In April she shut down Coachella with a historical HBCU themed performance. Additionally the two released their first-ever collaborative album Everything Is Love. The studio effort recently won “Album of the Year” at the BET Hip-Hop Awards. They also reportedly cut ties with MAGA Kanye.

Photo: Raven B. Varona/Parkwood/PictureGroup