Boss Moves: Meek Mill Launches Dream Chasers Label Via Roc Nation

Meek Mill has achieved plenty of success as a Hip-Hop artist and now he’ll be following in the footsteps of those who mentored him along the way. By way of Roc Nation, the Philadelphia rapper has launched his very own Dream Chasers label imprint.

As covered by Rolling Stone, the moment was solicited in the Manhattan offices of Roc Nation with Meek and Hov both in tow. Officially titled Dream Chaser Records, the label name shares the same one Meek created under Rick Ross’ Maybach Music Group imprint, but the rapper says this is a refined approach to that earlier effort.

From Rolling Stone:

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the rapper says that the “extra seven years” since the original venture have given him a fresh perspective and a time to “grow in business, period.” “I think the time is now,” Meek says. “I’m 32 years old, I’m in a nice spot in the music business and I think it’s time for me to focus on growing artists because that’s what I love to do. I love to spend time on helping artists grow, and I think it’s time for me to dive in, business-wise.”

As president of the Dream Chasers label under the Roc Nation brand, Meek will oversee a team in a corporate New York office and also help operate a recording studio for the label’s artists. While the rapper noted that the label is “still in the beginning stage” and did not reveal specific signees, he hinted at forthcoming announcements later this year. Formal conversations with Roc Nation took place over the last few months, he said, but his partnership with Jay-Z — “the snowplow that made it easier for me to walk through snowstorms,” with regard to the influence of hip-hop in the broader culture — has been years in the making.

Salute to Meek Mill for the boss move.

Photo: Getty