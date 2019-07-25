Trippie Redd ft. Lil Baby & Lil Duke “Mac 10,” Billy Danze “Gone Fishing” & More | Daily Visuals 7.24.19

Well it seems like Trippie Redd done won the longstanding rivalry with Tekashi 6ix9ine. Given Tekashi did it to himself what with all the snitching he did after getting himself locked up for documenting his own boneheaded criminal activities. Still, Trippie’s out here making records and 69’s not.

Today the Canton, Ohio crooner/rapper comes through with his latest clip for the Lil Baby and Lil Duke assisted clip to “Mac 10” in which Trippie and company recreate the cult classic Scarface with Trippie Montana and ‘em going to war with the opposition and coming out on top of the world.

Back in Brooklyn M.O.P.’s Billy Danze goes the solo route for a minute and in his visual to “Gone Fishing” sits on his own throne before taking an unwilling party to the lake to get familiar with the fishes. Don’t beef with that man, b.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Salaam Remi and Bodega Bamz, NLE Choppa, and more.

TRIPPIE REDD FT. LIL BABY & LIL DUKE – “MAC 10”

BILLY DANZE – “GONE FISHING”

SALAAM REMI & BODEGA BAMZ – “BODEGA’S WAY”

INFINITE MARVELOUS – “COMPUTER CHIPS”

NLE CHOPPA – “SHOTTA FLOW 3”

DA GREAT APE – “DREAMS OF A DOPE BOY”

IDK – “24”

YUNG BANS – “GOING WILD”

ZAEHD & CEO – “BASS BOOMIN”