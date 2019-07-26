Wendy Williams Checks Bow Wow For Talking Reckless About Ciara [Video]

Even though her private life might be in shambles the Queen of Media misses nothing. Wendy Williams recently put Bow Wow on notice for being a habitual line stepper.

As spotted on The Grio the talk show host had time on Wednesday, July 24. While going through her daily topic list she called out the “Like You” rapper for talking sideways about his former love interest Ciara. During a club appearance last week he was seen on camera saying “I had that b**** first you know that right” when rapping along his hit “Like You” which featured his then time girlfriend Ci-Ci.

The diss did not sit well with Wendy at all. “Bow Wow, I am mad at you. What are you doing?” she exclaimed. She continued on her with scolding. “It’s very distasteful. We’ve all had somebody before we had you, man. We’ve all lived, but to be shirtless in a club and calling her a ‘bitch,’ you were so wrong for that.”

Naturally Shad’s inflammatory adlibs made the rounds on the internet prompting Nelly and T.I. to do a impromptu intervention on the Like Mike actor.

You can see Wendy’s response below.

Photo: WENN.com