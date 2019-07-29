Mary J. Blige Will Star As A Main Character In Starz ‘Power’ Spinoff

Mary J. Blige’s post divorce glow up is one for the record books. The Queen of R&B Hip-Hop is now slotted to be the face of one television’s hottest crime dramas.

The “Be Without You” singer has landed a primary role in Power Book II: Ghost. This series is a direct spinoff to the hit Starz Network show Power. Executive producer 50 Cent confirmed the rumors on social media. “I had to bring something big to POWER, I went and got the best @therealmaryjblige to star in “POWER book ll “the show must go on. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac” he posted on Instagram.

The Yonkers native expressed her enthusiasm while sitting on a talent panel at a recent Television Critics Association press event. “This is probably going to be the most exciting thing that will happen to me this year,” she revealed “I’ve known so many Tashas, I’ve known so many Ghosts. I’ve dated so many Ghosts. I’m a huge fan for life, and I’m so grateful to be a part of it.”

Season six of Power is set to premiere in August. According to Carmi Zlotnik, President of Programming at Starz, the story lines will be developed even further during this final set of episodes. “Season 6 brings us to the end of what we know is just the first chapter of the Power story. However, as one chapter comes to an end, another will begin,” Zlotnik explained. “Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent have created a world rich with complex and dynamic characters and there are a number of stories we plan to tell as we continue to explore and expand the Power universe.”

Also announced during the TCA session, Power season six will be broadcast in two parts. The 10-episode Part I will debut as previously announced on Sunday, August 25th. Part II, which will consist of the final five episodes, will debut in January.

Photo: WENN.com