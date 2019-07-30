Nicki Minaj & Her Boo Spotted In LA Getting A Marriage License

If y’all thought Nicki Minaj was just messing around when she spoke about jumping the broom with her controversial boyfriend, Kenneth Petty, think again.

TMZ is reporting that the “Megatron” rapper and her beau quietly took out their marriage license during their current stay in Los Angeles.

Sources with knowledge tell TMZ … Nicki and Kenneth Petty took a trip together to the Bev Hills Courthouse Monday. Witnesses say they saw Nicki and her boo at the marriage license bureau window, and they got the paperwork they need to tie the knot.

Nicki and Kenneth were trying to keep a low profile inside the courthouse as they waited in line at window that read, “marriage licenses and ceremony appts. ONLY” … and Kenneth paid for the license before they left. Nicki was wearing a ball cap, but it’s hard to hide that knee-length bright red ‘do.

This is an interesting development due to the fact that Nicki had previously stated that the couple had already gotten their marriage license.Though no date has been set for their wedding vows, marriage license are only good for 90 days so don’t be surprised if the couple decides to elope and surprise everyone with an announcement in the coming weeks or months.