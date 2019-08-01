Box & Buns: Karlie Redd Inks $300K Sex Toy Deal To Sell Vajayjay & Booty Molds

Back in 2015, Karlie Redd toyed with the idea of signing a porn deal back in 2015 although the offer had some interesting requirements on the table. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star and certified sexologist found a new way to show off her assets without giving it up 100 percent after inking a $300,000 sex toy deal.

TMZ exclusively reports:

TMZ has learned the “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star just inked a HUGE deal with Doc Johnson for her own line of sex toys … and there’s $300,000 on the line for her to become a brand ambassador — selling casts of her butt and vagina.

Karlie’s fans are gonna get to know her super intimately … honchos at Doc Johnson tell TMZ their experts recently made molds of Karlie’s lady parts, and they’re turning them into sex toys called strokers.

We’re told the little gadgets feel exactly like the real thing … so Karlie’s admirers can get down with her any time, any where. What a country!!!

This is Doc Johnson’s second big endorsement from the land of reality television, this after Safaree inked a deal to sell schlong toys to the masses.

