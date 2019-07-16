Safaree Releases “12-Inch Anaconda” Sex Toy, Thirsty Twitter Is Astonished

Safaree Samuels hit a major come up after scoring a seven-figure deal to get a mold made of his penis for a then-unreleased sex toy. Now, fans of Scaff Beezy’s meats can experience a simulated version of his package by way of his 12-Inch Anaconda dildo.

Sex toy company Doc Johnson unveiled an exclusive first look at Safaree’s plastic penis prop via Instagram, stating that they’ll be showing off the new product at an upcoming trade show.

Some are speculating Safaree using the anaconda name is a slight jab at ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj, who had a song with the same name. Porn star Rico Strong dropped a comment on Doc Johnson’s page, slamming the company for not employing an actual adult entertainer, with Strong also saying Safaree is lying about having the inches listed on the package.

Crazy y’all gave. a rapper wait. A reality show star a dildo deal But not a actual famous porn star veteran. with a 13 inch natural dic and let’s be Real Y’all teaching with that 12 shit for safaree we seen the tape. It’s a cool 9

The thirst, and of course a little bit of slander, is real on Twitter and we’ve collected some of the reactions below.

Photo: Getty