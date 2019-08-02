Scott Storch Details How To Make A Hit, Drops Sample Pack [Video]

Scott Storch is responsible for a gang of classic beats and hits. The former member of The Roots detailed his production prowess in an episode of Studio Sessions.

Considering some of his work included Fat Joe’s “Lean Back,” Dr. Dre’s “Still Dre” and 50 Cent’s “Just A Lil Bit,” you may want to take heed to what he’s saying.

Filmed in his Los Angeles home studio, Storch detailed staring out crafting beats before moving to sequencing (on an Akai MP60 before moving on to software). “I try to keep everything unique, so I’m always searching for the next sounds,” says Storch.

The avid weed connoisseur teamed with Splice, a music production platform to film the clip and drop an exclusive sample pack, that you can download right here.

Watch the gems dropped below.