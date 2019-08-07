CNN Is Developing An All-Black Political Roundtable Show

If CNN can pull it off, it will have an essential dream team of all-Black panelists for an upcoming political roundtable show. April Ryan, Andrew Gillum, Angela Rye, and Bakari Sellers all made a recent appearance together on the network during one of its morning shows, and it appears the chemistry was undeniable.

Page Six reports:

We’re told the cable network hopes to hire regular CNN contributors April Ryan, Andrew Gillum, Angela Rye and Bakari Sellers as panelists for a brand-new show. The plan was kicked into high gear following the positive response the group received after appearing on the network’s morning show, “New Day With Alisyn Camerota and John Berman” during the Democratic debates last week.

“It was the most excitement on that morning show since Chris Cuomo left as co-anchor,” a source told us. “CNN is fast-tracking talks … to develop it into a stand-alone show. The early chatter is that it could start as a weekend show that would rival MSNBC’s programming with Joy Reid, the Rev. Al Sharpton and Kendis Gibson.”

Sounds promising. Hopefully, CNN can pull this off.

