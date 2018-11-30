CNN Fires Marc Lamont Hill, Twitter Going Ballistic Over The News

Dr. Marc Lamont Hill has carved out a career as one of the more visible CNN commentators in recent times and has been applauded for his strong views and stances. However, the network fired Hill after comments he made about Israel and Palestine rubbed his bosses the wrong way apparently.

The Hill reports:

Hill had urged countries to boycott Israel in a speech at the U.N. on Wednesday, calling for a “free Palestine from the river to the sea.”

“We have an opportunity to not just offer solidarity in words but to commit to political action, grass-roots action, local action and international action that will give us what justice requires and that is a free Palestine from the river to the sea,” Hill said in his speech.

The phrase “from the river to the sea” is a phrase used by anti-Israel terror groups, including Hamas, that have stated it wants to replace Israel with a Palestinian state that would extend from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.

Hill’s use of the phrase sparked rapid criticism and outrage from a variety of sources, including the Anti-Defamation League and the National Council of Young Israel on Thursday.

Reaction to Hill’s firing has been rapid, and his name has become a top trending topic on Twitter where the discussion is still quite robust. We’ve captured some of the comments via the social media network below.

Photo: Getty