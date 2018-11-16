CNN’s Jim Acosta Has Hard Press Pass Returned, Stunts A Little Bit

The ongoing saga between President Donald Trump and the media took an extreme left turn when the White House snatched the press credentials of CNN correspondent Jim Acosta. A federal judge ordered the return of the press pass and Acosta is letting the world know just how bogus that situation was.

“We are gratified with this result and we look forward to a full resolution in the coming days,” CNN and its Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta said in a prepared statement issued moments after prevailing with TRO bid in U.S. District Court.

“Our sincere thanks to all who have supported not just CNN, but a free, strong and independent American press,” CNN and Acosta said after a federal judge told Donald Trump’s White House to immediately restore Acosta’s press badge.

Expect Acosta to report from the White House today, CNN said. This though Acosta was scheduled to be on vacation.

White House yanked Acosta’s badge after he refused to hand over a microphone at President Donald Trump’s unhinged morning-after-midterms White House presser, continuing to pepper POTUS with pronouncements and questions, while an intern struggled in vain to snatch the microphone from his hand.

CNN sued the White House and several key Trump aides this week, claiming CNN and Acosta’s First and Fifth Amendment rights had been violated.

Acosta was outside the courtroom and said he’s ready to get back to work after thanking the judge.

Let’s see if in the coming weeks that the White House will ignite a clash with Acosta once more.

