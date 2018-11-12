Ice Cube Goes In On Comrade Trump With “Arrest The President” Track

Ice Cube began his career three decades ago by being something of an outspoken firebrand with N.W.A. and even got political on some of his earlier solo releases. The West Coast veteran returns to his hard-rapping roots with “Arrest The President” and it’s clear who the target is on this one.

The track for “Arrest The President” features a funky, mid-tempo track that allows Ice Cube to rhyme comfortably in the pocket. With a few choice lines, President Donald Trump‘s name is never said but it’s easily implied.

“arrest the president, you got the evidence/That n*gga is Russian intelligence/When it rains it pours/Did you know the new white was orange?/Boy, you’re showing your horns/They’re tryin’ to replace my halo with thorns,” Ice Cube spits.

The track will appear on Ice Cube’s 10th album Everythangs Corrupt, which drops on Dec. 7. His last project, I Am The West, dropped in 2010 but of course he’s stayed busy in the world of film and his Big3 basketball league for veteran hoopers.

Check out the single cover art in Ice Cube’s Instagram post below.

—

Photo: WENN