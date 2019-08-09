Mystikal Injures Himself After Taking A Bad Fall At Concert [Video]

Mystikal had a scary moment earlier this week while performing at a show. He took a very nasty tumble in front of the crowd.

As spotted on TMZ the New Orleans legend had a bad time during his recent concert in Tampa. While starting his set he appeared to fall off the stage. Even though he was able to get up with the help of security it was obvious he wasn’t same after taking the nosedive to the floor. Nevertheless he powered through the next 45 minutes of the performance by rapping while sitting down.

Even in that fixed position it was difficult for him to keep his composure. According to the celebrity gossip site one concertgoer claimed he abruptly said “Man, I need an ambulance.” From there his entourage escorted him off the stage while avoiding putting any weight on his injured leg. Apparently a spilled drink that was never cleaned was the cause of the fall. It is unclear if he visited a hospital for medical attention.

You can view the video below.

Photo: WENN.com