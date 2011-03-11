Is Kanye West Enrolling In London Fashion School?

Kanye West Signs Up For Fashion Design Classes In London

It was reported earlier this week that “college dropout,” Kanye West was headed back to class to enter the Master’s program at the prestigious Central Saint Martins College in London.

Some of the school’s famous alumni include Sade, Pierce Brosnan, M.I.A and designer Alexander McQueen. McQueen was the designer at the one of the runway shows that Kanye was turned away from for Paris fashion week.

Ye has always disclosed his passion for clothing and style, he allegedly interned for Louis Vuitton, Fendi and The Gap some years ago.

The possibly of a “late registration” for Yeezy is still under speculation since MTV News got word from Central Saint Martins claiming that “Kanye West is not enrolling in the MA Fashion program…He visited the college last week on unrelated matters.”

Either way, we’re watching to see if he follows his third album title (Graduation) and adds an official degree to his vast fashion sense.