Drake & Jamie Foxx Team Up With Bill Clinton For Fundraiser

Drake To perform At Bill Clinton Charity Drive

Drake and Jamie Foxx are teaming up again but this time it’s not in the recording studio.

The 2 Triple Threats will attend a fundraiser for the Millennium Network, in support of former President Clinton’s non-profit, The Clinton Foundation.

Director Brett Ratner and Kerry Washington will also be among the celebrities attending.

Hosted by the former President, The Clinton Foundation’s Millennium Network inspires and encourages young students and activists under the age of 45 to get involved with the work of The Clinton Foundation, to address global challenges like climate change, childhood obesity and economic development at home and abroad.

Drake will perform at the gala, which takes place on March 17.