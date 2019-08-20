DMX Proposed To His Girlfriend, Again [Video]

DMX re-proposed to his longtime girlfriend. Apparently, Dark Man X has broken up with Desiree Lindstrom, but he asked for her hand in marriage, again, during a party for their kid.

Reports TMZ:

The Dog recommitted to his most recent baby mama, Desiree Lindstrom, this weekend at their son Exodus’ 3rd birthday party at Sky Zone. It’s kinda funny and super sweet … X turned a same-day breakup into a renewed engagement. And, she said yes!!!

Check out the vid … DMX tells a crowd of friends and fam that he and Desiree had just broken up that same day, which is why she was wearing her engagement ring around her neck.

He gets a little choked up before getting on bended knee and whipping out a new engagement ring, complete with a case and everything. Like they say, X gon’ give it to ya.

Desiree accepts his proposal anew, and they kiss and pose for pictures. Clearly they’re back together … and back on to get married (we think). Sources tell us DMX and Desiree have been engaged for nearly 4 years now, about half of their 8-year relationship.

You might have seen X at Desiree’s bachelorette party on VH1’s Black Ink Crew. Yeah, we were confused about the venue, the Black Ink Tattoo shop in Harlem, too.