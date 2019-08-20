Pharrell Williams’ New “Now Is Her Time” Campaign Champions Women’s Rights

Yesterday (August 19 Pharrell Williams announced his new adidas Originals campaign, “Now Is Her Time.” The new campaign is all about female empowerment “through the power of representation and bold voices,” and features powerful women from different backgrounds the allies that support them.

Using Pharrell’s platform, the campaign aims to amplify the voices to “amplify the voices of women making waves across a number of issues and perspectives.” The women featured in the campaign range from activists to artists who champion for topics such as gender, sexuality, sexual rights, race, and equality. Legendary photographer, Collier Schorr whose work consistently explores the themes of gender, sexuality, and identity documented it through his camera lens.

The campaign features a bevy of women that Pharrell and adidas consider “changemakers” such as:

Patrisse Cullors, community organizer and co-founder of Black Lives Matter; Nadya Okamoto, nonprofit leader and founder of period.org; singer-songwriter Syd; writer, director and broadcaster Reggie Yates; architectural technologist Iddris Sandu; surfer Keala Naihe; filmmaker and human rights activist Sunny; models Isabela Rangel Grutman, Sara Cummings, Kadija Diawara; and dancers Sheena Cain and Sophia Parker.

When it launches August 31, 2019, it will consist of a new unisex collection comprised of apparel and shoes for adults, juniors, kids, and infants. Popular adidas silhouettes such as the Solar HU, NMD, BYW will come in a different color-ways that “promotes choice and options for individuals.” The “Now Is Her Time” collection will also introduce a new sneaker to the HU collection called the Adilette.

The “Now Is Her Is Time” collection will be available at adidas flagship stores, Foot Locker, select retailers and online. To learn more about Pharrell’s latest collaboration with the brand head here and check out the video below.

Photo: adidas/ Collier Schorr