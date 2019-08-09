Foot Locker’s New Washington Heights Store Looks To Be Community Destination, Fresh Kicks On Deck [Photos]

Foot Locker is opening a new community power store in NYC, in the Washington Heights neighborhood to be specific. The athletic retailer aims to make the new store an Uptown destination and Hip-Hop Wired got a sneak peek at the finer details that will make it happen.

Situated on 181st Street between Wadsworth Ave. and St. Nicholas Ave., the two-floor building has all the fresh kicks and apparel you can desire from Nike, whose Nike App will be key in its flourishment, as well as adidas, Reebok, Puma, New Balance and more. While women’s and kids’ apparel is featured on the first floor, the 2nd floor has all the men’s product you can can desire from Nike, Jordan Brand and more. Also upstairs is a community space where activations like panels and launches will be held.

Nike Plus members will want to visit thanks to an “Unlock Box” that will feature a monthly rotation of giveaways like pins, laces and Nike-branded chargers. But the ShoeCase will be an essential visit because it will feature a very rare and limited shoe that usually means L’s when you’re trying to cop online. Although nothing is guaranteed, you’ll be able to scan your Nike Pass and be entered in a real-time draw. If you’re selected, you’ll be able to take your ticket to the register and pick up a shoe. During our visit we took an L on a new colorway of Nike AIR Max 270 Reacts, though.

Set to open tomorrow (Aug. 10), you can also expect some sold out releases to be available. Reps didn’t want to give up the goods, but considering Satin black toe Air Jordan 1’s are on the horizon and the Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 “LA to Chicago” is due for a restock…you never know. There will also be store exclusives—you can bet the Jordan “Heights” hoodie and tees will be gone extra fast.

Check out some detailed photos of the store below.